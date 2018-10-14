Next summit of Francophone to be held in Tunisia

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan made a speech during the press conference summarizing the 17thFrancophonie summit. “In line with the economic strategy of Francophonie we will organize an economic forum in Armenia over the cooperation between Francophonie and regional integration processes,” Mnatsakanyan said.

The Armenian FM emphasized that it’s a great honor for Armenia for serving as a platform for a key international gathering. “The Armenian people are faithful towards the traditions of hospitability of their ancestors. We welcomed with open-arms representatives of countries from different continents. The Armenian youth participated in the events with great enthusiasm and love towards the French language and the Francophone culture. I would also like to recall the moments of grief that we lived as a result of the demise of Charles Aznavour”, FM Mnatsakanyan said, thanking French President Macron for involving Armenia in the ceremony of national tribute to Charles Aznavour on October 5.