The 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie ended in Yerevan today.

The Summit adopted the Yerevan Declaration.

PM Nikol Pashinyan presented the elctions results of a new Secretary General, whereby Rwanda’s foreign minister Louis Mushikiwabo was elected to the position.

Pashinyan appreciated Michaelle Jean’s activities as Secretary General and wished good luck to Mushikiwabo.

The XVII Summit of the organization was held in Yerevan October 11 and 12.