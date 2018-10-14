David Sanasaryan in Maralik

Head of State Supervisory Service David Sanasaryan left for Maralik.

Before leaving, he called on the people of Maralik and in general to show tolerance, even to those who are not adequate.

He noted that we have made a revolution in the atmosphere of love, let us continue in that way.

To remind, yesterday, the hosts of the “Adequates” Facebook program Narek Malyan and Arthur Danielyan made a statement about the violence in Maralik.

The villagers demand the resignation of the RPA village mayor in Maralik too.