Shots in Vanadzor. Three people hospitalized

On October 11, at around 5 pm, the Police received a call from the Vanadzor Medical Center that 41, 37 and 44-year-old men were brought to hospital with gunshot injuries. The law enforcement officers found out that shots were heard in Vanadzor as a result of which men were injured. A burnt car and 21 shooting cartridges have been found.

By the order of RA Police Chief Valery Osipyan, Head of the Criminal Intelligence Department Artak Karapetyan departed from Yerevan to Vanadzor with the operative groups. The circumstances of the incident are still being examined. There are detainees.