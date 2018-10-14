Meeting within framework of International Organization of La Francophonie

Within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held meetings today with Swiss President Alain Berset, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Premier-designate of Quebec Francois Legault and Vietnam’s Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh, Pashinyan’s office said.

Pashinyan held discussions with the presidents and officials on deepening partnership and cooperation.

The foreign leaders congratulated the Armenian PM on organizing the Summit on the highest level, and emphasized that they are impressed with the events and discussion process.