Armenian FM, Chairperson of the African Union Commission hold meeting in Yerevan (video)

Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting on October 12 with Moussa Faki, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission who is in Armenia to take part in the XVII Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

During the meeting the Armenian FM said that expanding relations with states of the African continent is among the important foreign policy priorities of Armenia and that the country is ready to take practical steps to use the existing potential to a greater extent. In this context, the sides attached importance to the La Francophonie platform, which enables good opportunities to involve member states in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The sides exchanged ideas over prospects of expanding Armenia’s presence in the African region and direction of possible cooperation.

The sides also discussed the agenda issues of the XVII Summit of the La Francophonie.