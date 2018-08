Activists opened the door to the hall by force, despite the bodyguards’ efforts. At the moment, the protesters are hitting the table and chanting: murderers!

“The revolution has already taken place in Armenia, the authorities are trying to impose justice, and citizens as well want to help fulfill that justice. There is no place for injustice in Armenia,” activist Davit Petrosyan says.

According to the video released by Azatutyun, Robert Kocharyan has already left Erebuni Plaza Hotel.