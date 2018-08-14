LIVE: “Privet Rob” protest action against Second President (video)

In front of the Erebuni Plaza, where the press conference of Robert Kocharyan is undergoing, dozens of protesters are gathered.

Sargis Kloyan, father of Gor Elyan, who was killed in March, said in an interview with “A1 +” that decision of releasing Robert Kocharyan was an unexpected decision and shocking.

In Sargis Kloyan’s opinion, the fact that judge Azaryan worked in Kocharyan’s administration for five years has an influene on the decision of the Appellate Court. Eloyan is convinced that after this decision Kocharyan will take part in the political processes.

The number of participants in the protest action is increasing.

The action participants are chanting: murderer, murderer!