The change of the decision on RA second president Robert Kocharyan by the RA Criminal Court of Appeals is illegal.

A1plus.am was informed about this by the Special Investigative Service (SIS), when they were expressing their position on the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeals.

“The decision of the RA Criminal Court of Appeal is illegal, and the Criminal Court of Appeal has withdrawn from its powers. We hope the Prosecutor’s Office will file a cassation complaint,” the SIS said.