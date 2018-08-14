Mother, who lost his son, blames RA Prosecutor General (video)

Ruzanna Adalanyan from Gyumri blames the RA Prosecutor General for not punishing the real guilty of his son’s murder.

His 25-year-old son, Artyom Adalianyan, was killed in his home in Gyumri in 2014. Artur Martirosyan was the only one who appeared on the defendant’s chair, and on January 23, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Artur Martirosyan said in his trial that he did not want anybody’s death, he only saved his life.

“The prosecutor’s office notes that Hovsep Topchyan, who killed my son, is not found. I found the pictures about the latter’s presence and presented to the prosecutor general.”

Mrs. Adalianyan assures that there is a tendency to conceal the case of his son’s murder, and the law enforcement agencies also support this. She is convinced that a very superficial investigation was carried out during the preliminary investigation on this case.

On Marcg 13, the Prosecutor’s Office of RA has considered the claims of Ruzanna Adalelyan unfounded, nonfactual and illogical.

At present, the case is in the Court of Appeal. The claim of the victim’s legal successor is to cancel the verdict, to send the case to the same court of first instance, to conduct a new investigation. And, the defense party, in its turn, requires an excuse or at least a review or a reduction in punishment.