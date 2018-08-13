Armenian khachkar found on wall of one of road resorts in Turkey

An Armenian khachkar was found on the wall of one of the road resorts in Dicor district of Kars.

The law-enforcement agencies have informed the Kars Museum administration about this. The Kars Museum staff moved the khachkar with historical value to Kars.

Özlem Elbüstan, Deputy Director of the Kars Museum, said in a conversation with journalists that this monument was often seen in Armenian architecture and culturei n the 9th century. It is called Armenian khachkar. The motives of the khachkar, animals and geometric decorations are numerous here. “This khachkar has a length of 1 m 25 cm, a width of 60 cm and a thickness of 30 cm.”

The Deputy Director of the Kars Museum also noted that this khachkar has a very important place in Armenian culture.