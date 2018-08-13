Government to make decision on Lydian Armenia by end of August (video)

The Government will make a decision on Lydian Armenia by the end of August

Lydian Armenia company employees are holding a protest action in front of the Armenian government building demanding to open the road to Amulsar and ensure the restoration of their constitutional right to work.

They demand the Government to intervene and allow them to carry out their work at the Amulsar Mine.

It should be reminded that for a long time a group of environmental activists closed the road leading to Amulsar mine, hindering the mine work.

“It is absolutely impossible to work. The government must take actions to stop the demonstration,” said one of the staff members.

They demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but Mikayel Nahapetyan, assistant to Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, went to listen to them. The latter offered 5 people to meet with the head of the vice-premier Tigran Avinyan’s office, Varag Siseryan.

In response to Lydian Aremnia’s staff, Varag Sisseryan mentioned that in any case it is necessary to avoid violence.

“First of all, we must exclude violence, both villagers, and environmentalists, and employees should understand that. The government has set up a working group, which should make a conclusion, we are waiting for it. Our work is done, we do everything we can to ensure that the working group works calmly, and the working group should come to the conclusion by the end of this month. Based on that conclusion, we must make a decision, we must understand what we will do,” said Varag Sisseryan and offered to wait a little bit to solve this issue without violence.