Azat Arshakyan: It is an exceptional case when a political leader does not assume the responsibilities and dodges (video)

Today, former MP of the Supreme Council Azat Arshakyan expressed an opinion at a press conference that people who now say that Robert Kocharyan’s precautionary measure should be changes, not all of them support Robert Kocharyan.

“For example, I do not support him. If the judicial process succeeds, I must be a witness of the prosecution, there are things I can say. I am from the prosecution, but I want human rights in Armenia to be respected. Now Artsakh people demand that.”

Referring to Robert Kocharyan’s latest speech in TV, Azat Arshakyan noticed:

“Robert Kocharyan would be very helpful in revealing his co-workers to law enforcement agencies. It is an exceptional case when a political leader does not assume the responsibilities and dodges. If he was the president, he should say, I have ordered, let them all go.”