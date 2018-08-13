Leaflets distributed to conscripts and their relatives

Leaflets were distributed to conscripts and their relatives

On the initiative of the Human Rights Defender’s Office, information leaflets on the rights of conscripts were distributed to conscripts and their relatives.

The information sheet describes the rights of conscripts during medical examinations, how they can apply to the Ombudsman, through what procedure application is being discussed, when it can be stopped and answers to a number of other questions.

It also includes the data needed to contact the Defender’s Staff and its territorial subdivisions.

Ensuring the rights and freedoms of conscripts and military servicemen is one of the main duties of the Human Rights Defender. Any issue related to this field is under the focus of the Ombudsman’s attention.