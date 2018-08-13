Gas leakage, one victim

On August 13, at 09:10, the 911 hotline received a call that a leakage occurred in a gas cylinder in one of the houses on Raffi street, Yerevan.

Two firefighting brigades from the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations rescue squad left for the scene.

It turned out that a leakage occured in 3-kilogram gas cylinder in a closed balcony, which leaded to fire and ir was extinguished by the residents.

One of the citizens received burns in the right hand section and the ambulance staff provided proper medical care.