Protest action in Artashat, State Revenue Committee Chairman arrives in Artashat (video)

Artashat town’s shops are not opened yet, private entrepreneurs are holding a protest action. According to them, the Tax Inspectorate imposes unnecessary penalties on the city’s businessmen.

“When they come to the shop to find the cash register, if they do not find it, they pass to the workers, the goods of my store overall cost about three hundred thousand and they come and write a half-million act to me,” says one of the businessmen.

The president of the SRC Davit Ananyan came here and offered to the protesters to present the documents and he would personally deal with them.