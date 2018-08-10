Document about Manvel Grigoryan contains medical secrets

The RA Ministry of Justice responded to the Ombudsman’s announcement on Manvel Grigoryan’s health condition at Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary.

Nune Hovsepyan, Head of Public Relations at Human Rights Office, told “A1 +.”

“The Ministry of Justice has received the necessary clarification, but since there is data containing a medical secret, I cannot give other information right now. The case is under discussion,” she said.

Also, we were informed that since the first day of the arrest of Manvel Grigoryan, the Human Rights Defender was always in active contact with him.

“As for his health, an additional visit was made to the penitentiary to get acquainted with healthcare materials. Grigoryan’s lawyer also provided additional information. A final note about that was made and sent to the Ministry of Justice with relevant questions,” said Nune Hovsepyan.

To remind, Manvel Grigoryan’s advocate Arsen Mkrtchyan recently warned that Grigoryan’s health condition is very poor and it is getting worse every day.

Manvel Grigoryan was arrested on June 19. He is charged with unlawfully keeping weapons and ammunition, and committing large-scale embezzlement.