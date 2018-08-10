Appellate court ruling on Armenia Second President to be publicized on Monday (video)

The Court of Appeal on Friday finished examining the legal defender’s appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, in custody.

The Court will release the ruling on August 13, at 16:00, Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told reporters.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case. 45 MPs had submitted a petition to the Prosecutor General’s Office, and for commuting the precautionary measure of arrest which was selected for Kocharyan. The petition, however, was rejected.