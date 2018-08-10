Zaruhi Postanjyan: Robert Kocharyan is a state traitor

President of the Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party Zaruhi Postanjyan is in the Criminal Court of Appeals.

According to her, the amount of accusation against second president Robert Kocharyan should be increased, as he had damaged our country a lot.

According to Zaruhi Postanjyan, Serzh Sargsyan should also be held accountable.

Also, she believes that Levon Ter-Petrosyan should also be questioned.

“At the moment, as a witness, why did not he leave the house on March 1, even though we were asking? Everyone should be called [for questioing] to find out what had happened.”