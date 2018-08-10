LIVE. Court of Appeal continues examining appeals of Kocharyan’s attorneys (video)

The Court of Appeal continues examining the appeals of attorneys to change the 1st instance court’s ruling to remand 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan in custody, reports Armenpress.

The examination of the appeal launched on August 9, but later the court suspended the hearing which lasted nearly 8 hours and made a decision to start it on August 10.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He is currently remanded into custody. 45 MPs signed a petition to change Kocharyan’s precautionary measure, but the Prosecutor General’s Office rejected it.