Ashot Manucharyan: Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys are conducting subversive processes (video)

Today, Ashot Manucharyan, a former member of the Karabakh Committee, stated at a press conference that the encroachment on Armenia’s sovereignty continues today. External control forces have been thrown out, but not fully.

“Armenia was declared an area of degradation, and those who were implementing it were 2 administrators: Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan.”

According to Ashot Manucharyan, Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers are implementing a political diversion process against the republic today.

“The diversants have come, they are blowing up the country, and another person appears next to the diversants and says that I am a lawyer, I will defend his rights in court. Sorry, but we are in the process of military operations, they try to destroy the republic, in this situation the court is only in the tenth place. The crimes are done so obvious that there is no need of judicial proceedings.”

According to Ashot Manucharyan, the solution to the problem will be that lawsuits will be immediately filed in several cases.