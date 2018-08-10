Plenipotentiary Representative of Yerevan Mayor receives Nikol Pashinyan’s announcement

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Mayor of Yerevan received the information by the citizens of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Vahagn Hovakimyan, about having a rally on August 17, at 18.30-23.00 in the Republic Square, and marching on the routes of Republic Square – Amiryan Street – Mashtots Avenue – Sayat-Nova Avenue – Khanjyan Street – Tigran Mets Avenue – Republic Square at 20.00.

To remind, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for huge rally on August 17 on the occasion of his being prime minister for 100 days. “I have missed you so much, I want to have a chance to communicate with you again. Besides, I want to have an important conversation about what happened in the Republic of Armenia during the last 100 days and what will happen later,” stated Nikol Pashinyan on his Facebook account.

The prime minister attached importance to the participation of all citizens in the rally and mentioned that it is necessary for launching the development of Armenia in practice.

Nikol Pashinyan also mentioned that during the rally, they will address the problems and challenges faced by the government during this time and deal with solutions of them at present.