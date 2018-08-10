Armenian pair of divers Vladimir Harutyunyan-Lev Sargsyan win European champion bronze medalist

From August 6 to 12, Armenian pair of divers Vladimir Harutyunyan-Lev Sargsyan, representing Armenia, took the third place in the European Water Sports Championships in the UK, yielding the Russian Federation (1st place) and Great Britain (2nd place ) representing couples.

On August 10, a pair of Vladimir and Azat Harutyunyan brothers, and on August 12, the pair of Lev Sarkisian – Vartan Bayandurian will perform in the championship.

The Armenia’s team of the divers, including Vladimir Harutyunyan, Azat Harutyunyan, Lev Sargsyan, Vartan Bayandurian, and headed by the head coach of the team Hrachya Chandiryan left for the competition.

Spokesman of RA Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs: