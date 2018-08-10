Competition of DJs and Discotheque at Liberty Square

On August 12, competition-festival of “Young Yerevan” club’s DJs and discotheque will be held at Liberty Square

Dear fellow citizens and guests of the capital,

on August 12, at 19:00-23:00, competition-festival of “Young Yerevan” Club’s DJs and Discotheque dedicated to the International Youth Day will be held at Liberty Square, within the framework of the “Yerevan Summer 2018” three-month event program.

We are glad to invite everyone to participate in “Young Yerevan” youth event.

Yerevan Municipality Information and Public Relations Department: