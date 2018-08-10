440 Diaspora Armenians step towards home (video)

440 young Diaspora Armenians came homeland within the framework of the Step Towards Home program.

The opening ceremony of the Step Towards Home program took place at the Armenian-Russian University.

Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan considered important that the young people are really in a revolutionary new Armenia and congratulated everyone for the launch of the Step Towards Home program.

“Previously, there were not 440 participants at the same time. This is a challenge, this is for the first time that such a big event is being implemented and there will be shortcomings. We must approach them with a sense of humor,” the minister said in his speech.

The Minister of Diaspora expressed confidence that young people would love this country and will be crazy about it. I know that many of the program participants will move to Armenia. You are not guests here, you are the owners,” said Mkhitar Hayrapetyan.