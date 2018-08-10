Training course in Penitentiary Service

Within the framework of the agreement reached between the Penitentiary Service and the RA Police Academy, a regular training course was held for the operative staff.

The training was conducted by Police Colonel Manuk Semerjian, Head of the Chair of the Department of Criminalistics at the Police Academy of Law. The training program covered issues of monitoring such as the peculiarities of regulating daily and current activities, and the implementation of operative intelligence activities. The purpose of regular training courses in the penitentiary system is to improve the professional skills of the operational staff, to strengthen and enhance their work skills.