Human Rights Defender sends working group to village of ShurnukH

After the incident in the Shurnukh village, some residents of the village expressed concern over their rights and also addressed the Human Rights Defender.

The Defender has sent a working group to Shurnukh village in Syunik province. The Defender’s representatives will meet the villagers, listen to their concerns, and will have a working meeting at the Police Department.

The Human Rights Defender is obliged by law to investigate all the circumstances of the incident as well as to listen to all parties guided by objectivity, impartiality and other principles required by law.