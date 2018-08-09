Levon Barseghyan elected Chairman of Board of Trustees of State University of Economics (video)

The first sitting of the Board of Trustees of Shirak State University took place with 14 presents and 10 absents. The agenda included issues related to the election of the president, secretary, approval of the work of the trustees, determination of the salary of the rector.

There was quorum, so the session was held. The candidacy of Levon Barseghyan and Seyran Martirosyan was nominated for the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The latter withdrew his candidacy. Levon Barseghyan was elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the State University of Economics. Karen Avagyan was nominated for the position of secretary, and the members of the council voted for it.