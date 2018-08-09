Eduard Sharmazanov: Artsakh is an independent state, and fair and pro-Armenian solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is our top priority

On August 9, RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov met with a group of Russian-Armenian and Berlin’s Humboldt University students on the initiative of the Russian-Armenian University’s Head of Institute for Law and Policy Larisa Alaverdyan.

At the recommendation of RA NA Deputy Speaker, the meeting was held in the questionnaire format. The issues were mainly related to the domestic and foreign policy of our country.

In connection with the Armenian-German parliamentary relations Eduard Sharmazanov attached importance to their development and deepening, noting that Armenia is already a parliamentary state and the German experience can be significant in the governance of our country.

At the request of the students, the NA Vice President touched upon the Artsakh issue. In this regard Eduard Sharmazanov noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict should be settled exclusively in a peaceful way within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“Artsakh is an independent state, and fair and pro-Armenian solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is our top priority,” said RA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov.