Kremlin calls new Trump sanctions ‘unacceptable’

The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has condemned as “unacceptable” new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Russia over Moscow’s alleged involvement in the poisoning of a former Russian double agent.

The State Department on Wednesday announced that the Trump administration was imposing mandatory new sanctions on Russia for violating a U.S. law prohibiting chemical and biological weapons. In March former Russian spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were poisoned with a Soviet-designed nerve agent known as Novichok. The poison was smeared onto the front door of Skripal’s home in Salisbury, England, and U.K. authorities have blamed the assassination attempt on the Kremlin.

The new U.S. sanctions ban the export of any national security-sensitive goods or technology to Russia and will affect such products as gas turbine engines, electronic devices and equipment, circuits and calibration equipment. A senior State Department official estimated the sanctions could affect hundreds of millions of dollars in trade with Russia