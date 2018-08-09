There is a positive side in his nomination: he will no longer be filmed in the movies – Ruben Babayan on Hayk Marutyan’s candidacy (video)

Today, Director of the Puppet Theater Ruben Babayan said at a press conference that Yerevan Mayor should not be elected by the council, but by the residents of Yerevan. Referring to Hayk Marutyan, the candidate nominated by the Civil Contract party, he said:

“There is a positive side in his nomination: he will no longer be filmed in the movies. This is positive. And there is no other blocking, it does not matter what kind of a profession he is. He can be an actor, architect, and sculptor.”

According to him, it is important to form a management system and to collect a good team to manage the city.

Artist Haghtanak Shahumyan also added that the old system should be changed and if the new authorities come and try to adapt to the old system, they will fail.

