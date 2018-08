20 football players invited to Armenian M-21 team

On August 15, Armenia’s M-21 team will play their first friendly match headed by Armen Gyulbudaghyants. Our team will compete with Moldovan team in Kishinev. In order to prepare for the match, the Armenian team will play a FF Technical Center at the Football Academy on August 12.

The head coach of the Armenian team M-21 Armen Gyulbudaghyants invited 20 football players to the team.

Goalkeepers:

Sevak Aslanyan “Pyunik”

Nikolaos Melikyan “Ararat-Armenia”

Defenders:

Narek Petrosyan “Banants”

Alexander Hovhannisyan “Banants”

Edmon Movsisyan “Pyunik”

Hovhannes Nazaryan “Artsakh”

David Terteryan “Gandzasar”

Robert Hakobyan “Pyunik”

Zhirayr Margaryan “Shirak”

Midfielders:

Artur Nadaryan “Pyunik”

David Nalbandian “Ararat-Armenia”

Razmik Hakobyan “Alashkert”

Karen Melkonian “Banants”

Emil Yeghiazaryan “Artsakh”

Hakob Hakobyan “Banants”

Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, “Zemplin Michalovce,” Slovakia

Ovanes Poghosyan “Artsakh”

Hovhannes Iljangiozyan “Pyunik”

Forwards:

Grigor Aghekyan “Artsakh”

Eric Petrosyan “Banants”