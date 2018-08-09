Head of SIS: Hovik Abrahamyan has not been charged, and his brother is in the status of a suspect (video)

Sasun Khachatryan, Head of the Special Investigation Service, did not comment whether former RA Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan was questioned on March 1 case:”It’s a pre-examinational secret,” he said.

And to the question whether Hovik Abrahamyan has not been charged at this time, he replied: “No, no charges have been brought. In general, if we someone is charged, we will report it.”

Hovik Abrahamyan’s brother, who was arrested yesterday, brother is in the status of a suspect and is charged with illegal possession of weapons.

Also, there is information that weapons discovered at Abrahamyan’s factory by the search operations can have links with the weapons used during the 2008 March 1 events.