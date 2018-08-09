Citizen hammers his legs in Republic Square (video)

The citizen hammered his legs in Republic Square. In this way, he tried to draw attention. Armen Yeranosyan has been dismissed from work for nearly two and a half years and cannot pay for loans.

“I worked as a locksmith at Sotq gold mine for 3 years. It was my father’s birthday. I went to concrete the tomb building, and I do not deny that I drank 8 cups and came to work. But I did not take part in the work. They released me from work without any ground.”

Armen Yeranosyan has appealed to the Human Rights Defender many ties, and in 2016, he sewed his mouth for the same purpose.

“I appealed to all instances. I want to meet with Nikol Pashinyan to get me back to work, so I will be able to close my loans, and do not need their work for myself.”

Finally, the Ministry of Emergency Situations moved him to the hospital in order to organize further medical aid there.