Artur Vanetsyan: Weapons discovered at Abrahamyan’s factory can have links with the weapons used during the 2008 March 1 events (video)

After today’s Cabinet session, Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan told reporters that the search operations discovered weapons which maybe have links with the weapons used during the 2008 March 1 events.

“The hidden weapons can have links with the weapons used during the 2008 March 1 events, but it is still a version which should be checked, the results will be clear after the expertise,” he said and added that NSS agents have discovered weapons which could have been used during the 2008 March 1-2 events by persons who were not representatives of any law enforcement agency.