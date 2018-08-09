183 more families of killed or disabled military servicemen to become beneficiaries of “1000 AMD” law (video)

According to the amendments to the law, families which had killed or disabled military servicemen after January 1, 2015, will become the beneficiaries of the law on compensation of damages caused to life or health of military servicemen during their military service. The corresponding decision was made at the Government’s sitting on August 9.

The beneficiaries of the existing law were those families which had killed or disabled military servicemen after January 1, 2017. So, due to the amendments to the law, 183 families of killed or disabled military servicemen will become beneficiaries of the law, too.

According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the families of the victims of the April war were not previously beneficiaries of this law. So, this issue will also be solved due to amendments. He noted that all companies should continue to pay in order to “grow” this fund.