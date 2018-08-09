Journalists not allowed to go to conference hall (video)

Before the government session, journalists wanted to go to the conference hall and interview with some officials, but the security guards did not allow them to do so. They mentioned that they had instructed not to let the journalists to go to the conference hall.

The press secretary of the RA Prime Minister Arman Yeghoyan approached the journalists shortly afterwards, and noted that the security service decided to not let journalists enter the conference hall for security reasons.

Nevertheless, Arman Yeghoyan assured that journalists would be able to ask officials questions in another place, if not in the session hall.