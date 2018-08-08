Director of Areni Factory: The self-value of a bottle of wine is around 2000 drams, how did it turn out to be 800,000?

There is no need for long searches to taste Armenian wine, which liked the Pope, and other wines. The so-called “Vayots Dzor Wine Road” map leads directly to the wine-makers, and they try to meet the tourists in a unqiue style.

Five winemaking companies have joined the “Wine Path” project. This enables Vayots Dzor visitors to know the location of factories through the maps, get acquainted with the variety of wines offered, taste them in special rooms, and if they want, they can stay in Areni for a few days and enjoy the countryside benefits.

“Vayots Dzor Wine Road” has been developed within the framework of the “My Armenia” program.

Almost all winemakers assured that those in the region taste only pure wine, which is made of high-quality black aroma and golden grapes, and the fermentation process is also under way of natural cooling, not through concentrates.

Head of Trinity Canyon Gardens Hovakim Saghatelyan notes that they are also trying to mix the grapes of areni and golden grapes and make a wine.

“We work in two directions: one is the traditional winemaking in clay, another is classic winemaking, by way of freezing. We are the first ones in Vayots Dzor that tried organic winemaking, without chemistry,” he said and assured his “E “wine even liked the Pope and asked to send him for liturgy.

Also, despite the fact that in 2016, “Ginetun” factory won gold and silver medals in the exhibition in Germany, it also plans to develop Agrotourism in Vayots Dzor by bringing tourists here to personally participate in the harvest.

“Now we produce fruit brands that are exported to Russia and Europe,” said factory manager Narine Baghdasaryan.

Businessman Armen Khalatyan named his company after the old bridge on Silk Road. Presenting his wine types, he mentioned that it is necessary to have proper wine dishes.

“The same wine can have different tastes in different cups. We bought special glasses from the Austrian “Reiden,” which are labeled only for wine made from Areni black grapes,” he said.

One of the oldest companies in Vayots Dzor is Areni Factory, where the wine is produced since 1994. They produce 2000-250 thousand bottles annually, and export about 40% to Russia, China.

Director Rafayel Simonyan is dissatisfies with the fact that the wines are sold in Armenia at very high prices.

“Wine should be both good-quality and affordable. The self-value of a bottle of wine is around 2000 drams, how did it turn out to be 800,000?”