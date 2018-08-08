NSS Armenia discovers large amount of weapons and ammunition at Hovik Abrahamyan’s factory, his brother arrested (video)

Armenia’s National Security Service officers discovered large amount of weapons and ammunition during the inspection conducted in the 1 March, 2008, case.

On August 6 and 7, Armenia’s National Security Service officers accompanied by investigators of the Special Investigation Service conducted searches in the factory de-facto owned by Armenia’s former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, registered in the name of Ambik Gevorgyan, and found large amount of weapons and ammunition, including 7 AK-74 assault rifles, 2 SVD sniper rifle, and other weapons.

Ambik Gevorgyan and Hovik Abrahamyan’s brother Henrik Abrahamyan are charged with illegal possession of weapons.

The law enforcers are taking collaborative operative-investigation actions to check whether the weapons had any relation to the March 1 events.