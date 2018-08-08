Alen Simonyan: How does Artak Zeynalyan imagine the combination with him? I personally cannot imagine – www.aravot.am

Member of the Yelk (Way out) faction, member of the Civil Contract party Alen Simonyan does not exclude that the Civil Contract will take part in the Yerevan City Council Elections, as well as the NA Extraordinary Elections with the alliance.

In an interview with www.aravot.am, the question of what alliance it is about, whether it will participate with Yelk, which is still being discussed, or whether it is possible that the Civil Contract will participate with other forces, Alen Simonyan replied: “It can he be with Yelk, or it may be with another format, nothing can be excluded.”