Sanitek fined for improperly conducting waste disposal service

Sanitek Co. is fined for improperly conducting waste disposal service

Within the frames of the contract signed between the Yerevan City Hall and Sanitek Co. Ltd., the City Hall’s Communal Service department and respective departments of the administrative districts have revealed multiple cases of improper fulfillment of the services set by the contract based on the control operations conducted in July. The company has been notified on these cases and was given a reasonable time-frame for eliminating the shortcomings. However, not in all cases the shortcomings have been improved in the set period of time, as a result of which the Sanitek Co. Ltd. has been fined with 12.000.377 AMD for not properly implementing the services.

The company has also been notified that in case of not properly implementing the services in accordance to the contract, tougher measures will be applied.

Yerevan Municipality: