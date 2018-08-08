Seyran Minasyan : The water taking process in Lake Sevan must be stopped (video)

Today, senior researcher at the Institute of Chemical Physics Seyran Minasyan stated at a news conference that the water taking process in Lake Sevan must be stopped this year, otherwise it will have irreversible consequences, as the lake is in critical condition. According to him, even 170 million cubic meters stipulated by law should not be taken.

To recall, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also said that Sevan should not be treated as a container filled with water. Seyran Minasyan welcomes this statement: “It’s just a matter of how effective this assignment will be done,” he said.

He also added that by 2012, the water level of Lake Sevan has increased, but since 2012, it has only declined, which has affected poorly to the quality of water. Recently, the watering greens of some of the coasts has also been conditioned by lower water levels.

According to Seyran Minasyan, Armenia produces approximately 7 billion cubic meters of renewable water annually, which is enough to meet all the needs of irrigation, without damaging Sevan.