Consultation for preventing trade in streets in capital

First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan held a consultation at the City Hall aimed at preventing illegal street trade in the capital. Deputy Mayor of Yerevan David Ohanyan, head of Yerevan City Department Artak Poghosyan, heads of administrative districts of Yerevan, heads of departments of the City Hall, employees of corresponding divisions, as well as deputy chiefs of Yerevan city police departments were present at the consultation.

During the consultation, Kamo Areyan noted that illegal trade in streets has recently reached large volumes in different parts of the capital, and urgent actions should be taken to prevent these illegalities. Acting deputy mayor emphasized that there are specialized areas for trade and the task of the relevant departments of the City Hall and the heads of the administrative districts is preventing trades in places not intended for that purpose. Moreover, according to the Law on Trade and Services, outdoor sale of fruit, vegetables and other products is strictly forbidden.

Artak Poghosyan, head of the Yerevan City Police Department, said they are ready to assist the staff of the municipality and the administrative districts.

Kamo Areyan offered the Ministry of Emergency Situations to take actions to prohibit the use of unknown gas cylinders in the Republic Square and other places, as their use can lead to unpredictable consequences.

It should be noted that henceforth, the trade officials of the City Hall and the administrative districts of the city, accompanied with the police groups, every day to make daily visits to different streets, crowded places, squares, gardens and parks of the capital.