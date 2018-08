On August 8, at 00:24, the 911 hotline received a call that a car collided with the gas station and flared up in the village of Tairov in Armavir province.

There are no victims. The gas station is partially burnt: 50 square meters and 4 refrigerators.

Emergency Situations Minister Hrachya Rostomyan and head the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Rescue Service Artak Nahapetyan are at the scene.