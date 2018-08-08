Artsakh MPs submit motion-request to Armenia’s Prosecutor General to change precautionary measure selected against Robert Kocharyan

Artsakh Parliament Speaker’s spokesperson Anush Ghavalyan said on Facebook that on August 7, a group of MPs of the Republic of Artsakh have submitted a motion-request to Armenia’s Prosecutor General to change the precautionary measure selected against 1st President of Artsakh and 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

The lawmakers have taken into consideration the services provided by Robert Kocharyan in the state-building process of Artsakh and Armenia.

MPs of the Armenian Parliament have launched a petition on changing Kocharyan’s precautionary measure. 46 MPs joined the petition.