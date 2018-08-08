Hasmik Kirakosyan: Gyumri residents are being told that they are boasts, but this is not senseless

“A new cultural name has come in Armenia- community culture. What is the community?” Gyumri Mayor’s advisor Hasmik Kirakosyan says: “We have a national culture. And the national culture, yes, should not be accumulated in the capital.”

According to her, the decentralization process is being implemented incorrectly, and as a result, the cultural life of the regions does not develop normally.

“Golden Apricot and Erebuni-Yerevan Festival are organizing events in Yerevan, but where are the provinces?”

The mayor’s advisor compares the Armenian world to the Armenian carpet with its diversity. “We should kept the taste and smell of our culture, our diverse traditions and dialects like gems.”

According to Mrs. Kirakosyan, Artsakh, for example, implements the right cultural policy. It has opened museums of Armenian carpets and Armenian dialects. That is to say, the local culture should be kept and developed, which will enrich the national culture.

“And, for example, the cultural town Gyumri, unfortunately, does not have the ‘height’ that it had before the earthquake. It is my opinion, as a fifty-year culture figure,” says Mrs. Kirakosyan.

According to her, culture is the pillar that the people have survived, the culture has served its people without betraying. And the people must remain loyal to its ever-present culture, and pay great attention to it.

“Gyumri has always been a progressive cultural city, it has been a masterful city,” says Mrs. Kirakosyan and tells humor about how Nikolai Tsar had come to Gyumri and admired, and then told his brother about the city of seven churches, and his brotheer came and saw, admired and said to the masters, “You have done something wrong, you had to put wheels under the city so that you could show it to the world, the world will see and admire it.”

“Gyumri residents are being told that they are boasts, but this is not senseless,” continues Mrs. Kirakosyan, “Gyumri has something to praise.”

They have interesting projects and Mrs. Kirakosyan is convinced that Gyumri has much to say to the world.