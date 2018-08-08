Villager’s 40 tonnes of watermelons spoiled because of injection (video)

Resident of Novakert village in Ararat province Armen Poghosyan’s watermelon field has been burnt four days after regular prophylactic injection.

“I applied to the pharmacist to give me a medicine, we brought it with tractor and sprayed, and four days later it turned out that the drug had burnt the field.”

No healthy watermelon has been left in one hectare of land. The village administration came to assess the damage.

“At least 40 tonnes of crops have been spoiled, which is 6 million drams according to today’s prices,” says Armen Poghosyan.

Armen Poghosyan initiated the cultivation of watermelon with his friend Vardan Dumanyan, and they invested 1.5 million drams for this.

The watermelons were taken for examination. According to the Republican Center for Veterinary Sanitary and Phytosanitary Laboratory Services, watermelons that are not injected have no problems, and those which are injected will not be fit for use.

Representatives of the Ararat Region Department of the Veterinary Sanitary and Phytosanitary Service came and examined the field and advised to continue the plant cultivation.

Armen Poghosyan assures that in the near future he will appeal to the court. The names of drug seller and the implementer are not yet publishing, taking into account the presumption of innocence.