Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page:

“I am glad to inform you that the salaries of 116 employees of Nairit plant, that were not paid since January 1, 2018, are being paid.

At the moment, 5 months’ salary – about 55 million drams has been already paid. At the same time, the interest payable shall also be calculated.

I thank these employees for raising this problem, as well as the Ministers of Emergency and Finance for their efforts to solve the problem.