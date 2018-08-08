Grigor Grigoryan: Information about food safety should not cause doubts (video)

Even though Grigor Grigoryan, the former head of the State Food Safety Service, has been heading the structure for three months, he knows exactly how to present the information about the food safety to the consumer. Today, he told the journalists about his approach to this issue.

According to Grigoryan, the information provided by the authorized body should be explained in detail to the consumer that he will not be afraid and suspect in terms of food safety. “The authorized body should present the highest quality information. It should be short, but meaningful, and be informative for non-professionals,” he told at the meeting.

According to him, three cases of dangerous foodstuffs are being discussed in social networks these days.

“One of them is the imported chicken wings, which were intended for industrial processing, but for some reason, they were sold at the shopping center. Also, information has been spread about the quality of “Kurnikov” type of chicken and about the buffalo meat during the last two or three days. Information about these cases is very controversial, and they have been analyzied differently and the quality of the information is low.

Media spread news about the “Kurnikov” type of chicken that it had poor quality, but based on the official source’s information, the importer was not yet clear. At the same time, there was a note in the internet, ‘calm down people, everything is ok,'”said Grigor Grigoryan.

According to Grigor Grigoryan, in case of accessible and detailed information about food, it will be easy for the consumer to orient and get quality food.