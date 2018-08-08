Clarification on felling of trees in Komitas Avenue

Mass media reported that apricot trees were cut down in Arabkir administrative district of Yerevan.

On August 6, at 12:25 am, a resident of one of Griboyedov’s building received an alarm unknown people cut trees near their building.

The operative group that left the scene found out that on August 5, Edgar A. (born in 1984) cut down 8 apricot trees which were at the land of 54/7 of Komitas Avenue, which Edgar considered to be his own property.

Edgar A. was presented to the department, gave an explanation about the incident and presented a certificate of privatization.

The amount of damage is revealed, the checks are being continued.